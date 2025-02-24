MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Position Lifted by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,396 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in MasTec were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in MasTec by 9.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the third quarter worth $290,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 12,210.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 129,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,911,000 after buying an additional 128,205 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTZ opened at $126.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.81 and a beta of 1.73. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.80 and a 52 week high of $166.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.25 and a 200-day moving average of $131.03.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target (up from $151.00) on shares of MasTec in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on MasTec from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MasTec has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.57.

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,159,310. This represents a 6.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 187,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,080,300. The trade was a 5.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

