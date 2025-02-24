New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.40 Million Stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. SRH Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 791.7% during the 4th quarter. SRH Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IPAR. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.40.

Inter Parfums Trading Down 0.2 %

IPAR stock opened at $134.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.01 and its 200 day moving average is $129.33. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.39 and a 12 month high of $154.45.

Inter Parfums Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

