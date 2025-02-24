New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan purchased 19,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.44 per share, with a total value of $503,021.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 69,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,021. This trade represents a 38.05 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PLAY shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of PLAY opened at $23.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.11 and a 200-day moving average of $31.82. The company has a market cap of $910.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 2.17. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a one year low of $22.83 and a one year high of $69.82.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

