New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $916,000 Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cactus were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WHD. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cactus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.40.

Cactus stock opened at $58.27 on Monday. Cactus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.57 and a 12-month high of $70.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.20 and its 200 day moving average is $61.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 18.44%.

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

