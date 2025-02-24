New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in RBC Bearings by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in RBC Bearings by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 1.6% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RBC. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America cut RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on RBC Bearings from $351.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on RBC Bearings from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on RBC Bearings from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.20.

In related news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.89, for a total transaction of $145,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,523.92. This trade represents a 5.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Sullivan sold 8,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.25, for a total value of $2,898,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,123,129.50. This trade represents a 41.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,900 shares of company stock worth $3,963,031. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RBC opened at $357.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.66. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $241.43 and a 52 week high of $372.83.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

