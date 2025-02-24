New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 1,971 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Rush Enterprises

In other news, Director Michael Mcroberts sold 4,000 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $234,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,918.92. This trade represents a 20.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock opened at $55.72 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.09. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.99 and a 1 year high of $65.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Research analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUSHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.