New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $4,055,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 683.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 252,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,786,000 after acquiring an additional 220,304 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 653.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 188,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 163,340 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 9.6% during the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 582,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,340,000 after acquiring an additional 51,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $17.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average of $17.15. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $78.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SEDG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.65.

Get Our Latest Report on SEDG

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.