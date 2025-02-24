Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,178 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in Perrigo by 3.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Perrigo by 20.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 18,024 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Perrigo by 41.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Perrigo during the third quarter valued at $1,443,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Perrigo by 7.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Perrigo

In other news, Director Jeffrey B. Kindler sold 17,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $497,495.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,912.43. The trade was a 76.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Perrigo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Perrigo

Perrigo Stock Up 0.5 %

PRGO opened at $25.37 on Monday. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.68 and a beta of 0.54.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently -94.02%.

About Perrigo

(Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.