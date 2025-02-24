Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,235 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $22,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PECO. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 408.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 765,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,879,000 after purchasing an additional 615,076 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 50.1% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,474,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,589,000 after purchasing an additional 492,160 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 578.6% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 139,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 118,640 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,094,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,977,000 after purchasing an additional 102,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3,092.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 104,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 100,856 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PECO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PECO opened at $35.25 on Monday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $30.62 and a one year high of $40.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.50, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.58.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 2.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 246.00%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.