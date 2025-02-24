Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $4,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of POR. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,123,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,509,000 after acquiring an additional 66,438 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,444,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,114,000 after purchasing an additional 25,332 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,842,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,258,000 after purchasing an additional 952,214 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,311,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,220,000 after purchasing an additional 51,936 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,278,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,219,000 after buying an additional 13,720 shares during the last quarter.

Portland General Electric Trading Up 1.3 %

POR stock opened at $44.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.39 and its 200-day moving average is $45.59. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $39.49 and a 1-year high of $49.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.45%.

Insider Transactions at Portland General Electric

In other Portland General Electric news, CFO Joseph R. Trpik, Jr. sold 1,375 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total value of $56,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,587.20. The trade was a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on POR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.44.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Further Reading

