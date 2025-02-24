PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 259.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

PCH stock opened at $45.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.66. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52 week low of $37.06 and a 52 week high of $47.65.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 2.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 642.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. DA Davidson set a $54.00 price target on PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised PotlatchDeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

In other news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 14,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total transaction of $635,054.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,133 shares in the company, valued at $12,583,513.08. This trade represents a 4.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michele Tyler sold 3,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $141,762.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,025.12. This represents a 7.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,651 shares of company stock worth $834,770. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

