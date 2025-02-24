Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,653 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,544 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $21,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NSIT. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,567 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth $4,753,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 2,015 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 23,578 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 9,289 shares in the last quarter.

NSIT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Insight Enterprises in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research cut their target price on Insight Enterprises from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insight Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.50.

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $160.87 on Monday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.56 and a 12 month high of $228.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.13. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

