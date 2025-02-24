Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 18,912 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 779,050 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,912 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.54% of BOX worth $24,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,623,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,042,000 after acquiring an additional 69,107 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BOX by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,249,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,387,000 after buying an additional 13,028 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in BOX by 1.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,425,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,376,000 after buying an additional 44,190 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in BOX by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,659,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,445,000 after buying an additional 246,993 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BOX by 10.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,371,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,900,000 after buying an additional 134,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

BOX stock opened at $33.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.36. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.88. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.63 and a twelve month high of $35.74.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 5,886 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $191,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,725. The trade was a 10.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $403,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,466,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,540,538.20. This represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 89,041 shares of company stock worth $2,889,758. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BOX. StockNews.com lowered BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on BOX from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on BOX from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BOX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.89.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

