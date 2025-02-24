Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 337,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,201 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $23,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Axos Financial by 12.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,711,000 after acquiring an additional 32,095 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Axos Financial by 9.4% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 453,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,512,000 after acquiring an additional 39,091 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Axos Financial by 32.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,974,000 after acquiring an additional 35,087 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Axos Financial by 29.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 25,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $9,849,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AX opened at $66.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.10 and a 12 month high of $88.46. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.24.

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. Axos Financial had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 18.67%. Research analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AX shares. StockNews.com raised Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Axos Financial from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Axos Financial from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Axos Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.17.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

