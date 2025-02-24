Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 2,199 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $23,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 238.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 280.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter worth $3,293,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,275,000. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

NYSE PIPR opened at $287.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $308.16. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $351.80.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.81. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 17.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 25.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PIPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $298.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

