Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 252,601 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 5,843.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 256,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252,601 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $22,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 51,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 33,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Skyline Champion from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Skyline Champion from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

Skyline Champion Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of SKY stock opened at $100.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 1.62. Skyline Champion Co. has a twelve month low of $64.82 and a twelve month high of $116.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.56.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.24. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 4,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $451,750.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,107,020.31. This represents a 9.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 3,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total value of $408,564.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,290.22. The trade was a 10.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skyline Champion Profile

(Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.