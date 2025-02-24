Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $21.14 Million Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 973,917 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,037 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $21,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ONB. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1,766.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $23.46 on Monday. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $24.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.89.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 18.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ONB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Old National Bancorp from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.29.

Old National Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Articles

