Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $21.56 Million Stock Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260,673 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $21,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. bLong Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $397,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,116 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 9,539 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Globus Medical by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Globus Medical by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lightrock Netherlands B.V. acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,465,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Globus Medical from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Globus Medical from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Globus Medical from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Globus Medical from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.91.

In other Globus Medical news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 14,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $1,250,804.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GMED opened at $80.43 on Monday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.33 and a 1-year high of $94.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 107.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.19.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $657.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.19 million. Equities analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

