Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $22.07 Million Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 504,365 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,395 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $22,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 207.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,272,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,733,000 after buying an additional 5,579,313 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,826,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,060,689,000 after buying an additional 1,615,144 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 51.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,644,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,897,000 after purchasing an additional 894,322 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 124.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,511,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,063,000 after purchasing an additional 838,917 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,974,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,781,000 after purchasing an additional 805,758 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CFG shares. Barclays upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $44.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.01. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.30 and a 1 year high of $49.25.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

