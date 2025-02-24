Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $22.29 Million Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,331 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $22,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,202,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,170,183,000 after purchasing an additional 230,327 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,023,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $769,500,000 after purchasing an additional 362,671 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,605,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $638,964,000 after purchasing an additional 277,108 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,229,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $501,501,000 after purchasing an additional 187,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,875,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $268,664,000 after buying an additional 293,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan purchased 5,000 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.06 per share, with a total value of $380,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,390.50. The trade was a 37.95 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $77.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.67 and a 200-day moving average of $85.05. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $72.21 and a one year high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 3.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.25.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

