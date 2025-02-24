Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $23.04 Million Holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,272,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 254,400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $23,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,484,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,070,000 after acquiring an additional 83,799 shares during the period. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 53.9% in the third quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 965,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,886,000 after acquiring an additional 338,354 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 190.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 796,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,766,000 after buying an additional 522,551 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 3.7% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 762,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,133,000 after buying an additional 26,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 45.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 420,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after buying an additional 131,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OR. TD Cowen cut Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut Osisko Gold Royalties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at $18.57 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.28 and a beta of 1.02. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $21.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.31 million. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 8.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0457 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.00%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

