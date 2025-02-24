Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $24.11 Million Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 712,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,709 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.49% of Sealed Air worth $24,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 218.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 9.2% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 20.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SEE shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Sealed Air Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $32.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.29. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $30.87 and a 52-week high of $41.14.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Sealed Air Company Profile



Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Stories

