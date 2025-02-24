Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $24.15 Million Stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,905 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Integer were worth $24,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITGR. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Integer by 304.3% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Integer by 8,933.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Integer by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Integer by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 639 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ITGR shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Integer from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Integer from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Integer from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Integer from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Integer in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Integer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.67.

ITGR stock opened at $129.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.58. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.13. Integer Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $98.63 and a twelve month high of $146.36.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). Integer had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $449.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.28 million. Analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

