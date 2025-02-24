Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 635,822 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 24,701 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $24,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in SM Energy by 3,434.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SM Energy by 3,897.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of SM Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.90.

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $34.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.64 and a 200-day moving average of $41.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 4.11. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $34.06 and a twelve month high of $53.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $852.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.44 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 28.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

