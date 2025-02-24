Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.23% of Woodward worth $22,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Woodward in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Woodward by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $184.74 on Monday. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $136.25 and a one year high of $201.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.40.

Woodward Increases Dividend

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 11.18%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total value of $430,968.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,325.91. The trade was a 10.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.85, for a total value of $1,818,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,093,275.35. This represents a 46.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,400 shares of company stock worth $5,844,768 in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on WWD. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Woodward from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $226.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Woodward has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.38.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

