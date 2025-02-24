Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,876,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 143,997 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $20,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 180,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 16,543 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,223,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,687,000 after purchasing an additional 261,681 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $4,323,000. Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Ladder Capital stock opened at $11.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 38.96, a current ratio of 38.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.56. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $12.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.92.

Ladder Capital Announces Dividend

Ladder Capital ( NYSE:LADR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Ladder Capital had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 8.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 106.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LADR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of Ladder Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $13.00 to $12.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ladder Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.29.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

