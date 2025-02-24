Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 670,464 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 6,435 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Antero Resources worth $23,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 205.2% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,358 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AR. Barclays boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $7,952,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,800,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,568,000. This represents a 10.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $38.18 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.17 and its 200-day moving average is $31.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 119.30 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Antero Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $24.43 and a 12-month high of $41.53.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 2.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

