Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,448 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,857 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $21,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth $1,360,000. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 48,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth $691,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cooper Companies from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Cooper Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of COO stock opened at $88.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.94 and a 200-day moving average of $99.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.76 and a 1-year high of $112.38.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

