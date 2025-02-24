Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 85,200 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 476,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 85,200 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Gildan Activewear worth $22,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GIL. CWM LLC grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,248 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 191.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,538 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 37,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 7,709.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 125,181 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,899,000 after buying an additional 123,578 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of GIL stock opened at $54.18 on Monday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.23 and a 1 year high of $55.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.68. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.41.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The textile maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $822.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.75 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Profile

(Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

Featured Articles

