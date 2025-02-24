Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of AptarGroup worth $23,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in AptarGroup by 328.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its position in AptarGroup by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 703,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,490,000 after purchasing an additional 27,614 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in AptarGroup by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,118,000 after purchasing an additional 13,827 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $146.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.59. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.96 and a twelve month high of $178.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.24. AptarGroup had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 32.49%.

ATR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AptarGroup from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on AptarGroup from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America cut AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AptarGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.60.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

