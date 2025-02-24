Principal Securities Inc. Grows Stock Position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $597,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,032,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,763,000 after buying an additional 1,268,407 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,247,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 322.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 379,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,660,000 after buying an additional 289,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,091,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,154,000 after buying an additional 182,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GTES. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Gates Industrial from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Gates Industrial from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Gates Industrial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Gates Industrial from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.90.

GTES stock opened at $22.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12-month low of $14.14 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.09 and its 200 day moving average is $19.69.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

