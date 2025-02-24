Principal Securities Inc. Increases Stock Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LANC. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares during the period. Pullen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 43,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,741,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares during the period. Finally, Solidarity Wealth LLC boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 30,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. 66.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Lancaster Colony from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Lancaster Colony from $192.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Lancaster Colony from $232.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.33.

Shares of LANC stock opened at $194.81 on Monday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $209.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.99.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $509.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.43 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.78%.

In other news, CEO David Alan Ciesinski sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total value of $3,250,230.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,447,386.36. This represents a 23.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

