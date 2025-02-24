Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 54.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,164 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 35,165 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Ralph Lauren worth $23,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 86.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 8,933.3% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 271 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RL stock opened at $277.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $155.96 and a 1-year high of $289.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $248.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.33.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.36. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 30.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

RL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $258.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Ralph Lauren to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $257.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.15.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

