Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,509 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $4,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in Regions Financial by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $23.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $27.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.95.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

