Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Price Target Raised to $170.00

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Repligen in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Repligen in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Repligen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.00.

Repligen Stock Performance

RGEN opened at $158.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.59. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -311.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 10.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Repligen has a 52-week low of $113.50 and a 52-week high of $203.13.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 4.21% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $167.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.58 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repligen

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 2.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Repligen by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

