Repligen’s (RGEN) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $180.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Repligen in a report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Repligen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Repligen

Repligen Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $158.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of -311.75, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.99. Repligen has a 52 week low of $113.50 and a 52 week high of $203.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a current ratio of 10.44.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $167.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.58 million. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 4.21% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. Analysts forecast that Repligen will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 235,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,875,000 after acquiring an additional 26,733 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Repligen by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 134,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,403,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.