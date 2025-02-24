Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 324,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,093 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Olin were worth $10,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Olin by 24.8% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,452,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $165,661,000 after acquiring an additional 685,710 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Olin by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,838,988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $424,095,000 after purchasing an additional 531,330 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Olin by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 544,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,140,000 after buying an additional 225,930 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Olin by 19.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,073,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,015,000 after buying an additional 172,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Olin by 504.9% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 167,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,022,000 after buying an additional 139,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Olin news, CEO Kenneth Todd Lane bought 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.06 per share, with a total value of $203,435.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,435. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OLN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Olin from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler cut Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Olin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Olin from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Olin from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Olin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.44.

OLN stock opened at $26.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 1.45. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. Olin had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 5.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olin announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to repurchase up to 45% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

