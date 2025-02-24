Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 656,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16,107 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Invesco were worth $11,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco by 484.9% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 304.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

IVZ opened at $17.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $19.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.54.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Invesco had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 8.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 69.49%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IVZ. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $20.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.94.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

