Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 182,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Power Integrations were worth $11,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,297 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Power Integrations by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 12,847 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Power Integrations by 214.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 28,548 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Power Integrations by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Power Integrations by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 57,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after buying an additional 27,016 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Power Integrations

In other Power Integrations news, VP Clifford Walker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $643,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 130,934 shares in the company, valued at $8,426,912.24. This trade represents a 7.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 12,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $758,424.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 600,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,384,121.28. This trade represents a 2.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,151 shares of company stock worth $2,389,936 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $64.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 113.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.64. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $56.63 and a one year high of $79.13.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.12). Power Integrations had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POWI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Power Integrations presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

