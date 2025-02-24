Rhumbline Advisers Has $11.59 Million Stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 454,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,362 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $11,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RPRX. Swedbank AB increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 2.0% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 11,027,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,964,000 after buying an additional 213,900 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 362.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 2.8% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 242,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 2.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 746,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,836,000 after purchasing an additional 17,159 shares during the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RPRX shares. TD Cowen raised Royalty Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. StockNews.com raised Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.

Royalty Pharma Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $33.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.94. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $33.69. The stock has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.49.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 24.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.93%.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

