Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,389 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 4,483 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Autoliv were worth $12,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at about $394,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,392,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 67,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after buying an additional 19,360 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at about $595,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 186,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,459,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $97.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.56. Autoliv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.51 and a twelve month high of $129.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.21. Autoliv had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 6.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALV shares. StockNews.com upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Daiwa America raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Autoliv from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autoliv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.23.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

