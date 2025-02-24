Rhumbline Advisers Sells 4,369 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 142,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,369 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $12,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 6.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServisFirst Bancshares Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $86.43 on Monday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.10 and a 12-month high of $101.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.91.

ServisFirst Bancshares Increases Dividend

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NYSE:SFBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SFBS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ServisFirst Bancshares from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServisFirst Bancshares

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director Christopher J. Mettler sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.68, for a total transaction of $1,596,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,224.48. The trade was a 50.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

