Rhumbline Advisers Sells 514 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $10,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 260.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

ITCI opened at $128.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.81 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.84. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $128.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $199.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $4,375,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,834,228.20. The trade was a 4.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.62.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

