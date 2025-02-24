Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Bought by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,760 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 22,424 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,792 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at $816,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RIO shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Rio Tinto Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

NYSE:RIO opened at $63.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $79.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.94. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $57.85 and a 12-month high of $74.24.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

