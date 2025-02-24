Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Holdings Cut by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROP. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 7,500.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 76 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $655.00 target price (up from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $535.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $665.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $623.60.

In related news, VP Brandon L. Cross sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.83, for a total value of $433,372.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,936.07. This represents a 36.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.25, for a total value of $201,912.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,612,571.75. This trade represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,475 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROP opened at $574.05 on Monday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $499.47 and a twelve month high of $584.43. The stock has a market cap of $61.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $541.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $547.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

