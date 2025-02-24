Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target to $162.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $167.00 to $162.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.88.

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 5.0 %

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $137.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.12. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $130.75 and a 12-month high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 30.54%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Equity Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.1% in the third quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 0.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

