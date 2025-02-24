Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires 3,551 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTC. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in Toro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Toro by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Toro by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Toro by 534.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Toro by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Toro Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:TTC opened at $79.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.72. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $76.95 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toro declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase 4,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Toro Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on Toro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.75.

Toro Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

