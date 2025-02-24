Sanctuary Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,396 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empire Life Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,679,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 378,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,448,000 after acquiring an additional 24,247 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 60,256 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 13,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $63.01 on Monday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.67 and a 12-month high of $78.85. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.25.

Insider Activity at Skechers U.S.A.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total value of $693,289.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 149,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,076,585.96. This represents a 6.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 8,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $554,618.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 122,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,246,798.28. The trade was a 6.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,139 shares of company stock worth $7,600,899. Corporate insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

