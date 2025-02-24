Sanctuary Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on RY shares. TD Securities lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $195.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $118.92 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $95.84 and a fifty-two week high of $128.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.30. The company has a market capitalization of $168.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.0522 per share. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 27th. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.76%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.