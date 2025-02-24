Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys 5,995 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2,547.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 142.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3,191.3% in the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $190,498.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,329,850.56. This trade represents a 1.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $54,922.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,436. This trade represents a 1.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,222 shares of company stock worth $1,624,947 over the last three months. 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.25 to $57.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $49.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 11.35 and a quick ratio of 11.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.77. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $52.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 51.65%. The firm had revenue of $389.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.54 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.92%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.